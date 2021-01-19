Difference between revisions of "Lancet"

It is a member of the Lancet Group of Laboratories originally founded in South Africa. Lancet Laboratories in South Africa is an internationally ISO-accredited pathology laboratory which has been in the business for more than 50 years, has more than 100 reference laboratories, more than 250 branch offices in various parts of Africa and more than 80 pathologists specializing in different aspects of pathology available for doctors to seek expert opinion whenever they need.

It is a member of the Lancet Group of Laboratories originally founded in South Africa. Lancet Laboratories in South Africa is an internationally ISO-accredited pathology laboratory which has been in the business for more than 50 years, has more than 100 reference laboratories, more than 250 branch offices in various parts of Africa and more than 80 pathologists specializing in different aspects of pathology available for doctors to seek expert opinion whenever they need.