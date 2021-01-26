Lancet CEO, Muronda promised to investigate the matter. He however also said that there were independent touts operating outside Lancet premises that offer fake test results to clients walking out of the company's laboratories. He said the company did not have the resources to deal with the touts.

In January 2021, a Lancet customer alleged that a Lancet employee had offered to provide negative results after the customer had received positive COVID-19 test results from the company. <ref name="on">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/01/25/lancet-accused-of-issuing-fake-positive-covid-19-results-to-extort-clients/ Lancet Accused Of Issuing Fake Positive Covid-19 Results To Extort Clients] ''Pindula News, Retrieved: 26 Jan 2021''</ref>

Lancet Clinical Laboratories is an ultramodern technologically advanced and independent pathology laboratory in Zimbabwe. It is a member of the Lancet Group of Laboratories originally founded in South Africa. Lancet Laboratories in South Africa is an internationally ISO-accredited pathology laboratory that has been in the business for more than 50 years. Lancet Laboratories has more than 100 reference laboratories and more than 250 branch offices in various parts of Africa.

Background

Lancet Clinical Laboratories was established in 2010 with the aim of providing medical laboratory, consultative, and referral services. The services offered include but are not limited to routine, specialised and advanced tests for clinical research, screening, industrial, environmental and occupational health.[1]

In Zimbabwe Lancet has 7 laboratories situated in Bindura, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Kwekwe, Marondera, Masvingo, and Mutare.[2]

COVID-19 Testing

Lancet was one of the major COVID-19 testing laboratories in Zimbabwe. In January 2021, Lancet CEO, Dr. Charles Muronda said that the company was doing about two-thirds of all the tests in Zimbabwe.

Muronda also said that the company's COVID-19 test materials are supplied by United States based Biomeme US in Zimbabwe. Biomeme representative in Zimbabwe, Gift Govah confirmed this.

Allegations of employee corruption in offering negative results

In January 2021, a Lancet customer alleged that a Lancet employee had offered to provide negative results after the customer had received positive COVID-19 test results from the company.[3]

Lancet CEO, Muronda promised to investigate the matter. He however also said that there were independent touts operating outside Lancet premises that offer fake test results to clients walking out of the company's laboratories. He said the company did not have the resources to deal with the touts.

Lancet Mobile App

Lancet has a mobile application that assists doctors with the delivery and viewing of laboratory results from their mobile devices.

The application can be used on an iPhone/iPad or Android Smartphone.[5]

