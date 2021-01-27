Difference between revisions of "Lancet Clinical Laboratories"
==Contact Details==
==Contact Details==
Lancet Clinical Laboratories is an ultramodern technologically advanced and independent pathology laboratory in Zimbabwe. It is a member of the Lancet Group of Laboratories originally founded in South Africa. Lancet Laboratories in South Africa is an internationally ISO-accredited pathology laboratory that has been in the business for more than 50 years. Lancet Laboratories has more than 100 reference laboratories and more than 250 branch offices in various parts of Africa.
Background
Lancet Clinical Laboratories was established in 2010 with the aim of providing medical laboratory, consultative, and referral services. The services offered include but are not limited to routine, specialised and advanced tests for clinical research, screening, industrial, environmental and occupational health.[1]
In Zimbabwe Lancet has 7 laboratories situated in Bindura, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Kwekwe, Marondera, Masvingo, and Mutare.[2]
COVID-19 Testing
Lancet was one of the major COVID-19 testing laboratories in Zimbabwe. In January 2021, Lancet CEO, Dr. Charles Muronda said that the company was doing about two-thirds of all the tests in Zimbabwe.
Muronda also said that the company's COVID-19 test materials are supplied by United States based Biomeme US in Zimbabwe. Biomeme representative in Zimbabwe, Gift Govah confirmed this.
Allegations of employee corruption in offering negative results
In January 2021, a Lancet customer alleged that a Lancet employee had offered to provide negative results after the customer had received positive COVID-19 test results from the company.[3]
Lancet CEO, Muronda promised to investigate the matter. He however also said that there were independent touts operating outside Lancet premises that offer fake test results to clients walking out of the company's laboratories. He said the company did not have the resources to deal with the touts.
Contact Details
- Hotline number: +2638677006365 or 086 770 06365
Accounts Enquiries
- Payables: accpayables@lancet.co.zw
- Receivables: billingzim@lancet.co.zw
- Cell: 0772 165 905 / 0772 189 726
Customer Call Centre
- Client Services: clientservices@lancet.co.zw
- Cell: 00 263 772 143 127 or 00 263 772 143 130
Customer Complaints
- Email: customercare@lancet.co.zw
- Human Resources: recruitment@lancet.co.zw
Address
Head Office Location: 22 Fife Ave Cnr Blakiston Ave, Harare
- Tel: 00 263 242 706365 / 00 263 242 792256
- Cell: 00 263 772 143 127 / 00 263 772 143 130
- Fax: 00 263 242 250436
- Email: customercare@lancet.co.zw
- Website: Lancet Clinical laboratories[4]
Other Laboratories
Bulawayo Depot
- Location: Ground Floor, Halyet House, Cnr 9th Ave / J. Tongogara Ave
- Tel: 00 263 9 75680 / 00 263 292 75681/ 00 263 292 75685 / 00 263 292 75686
- Cell: 00 263 783 659 740
- Fax: 00 263 292 75689
- E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
- Website: Lancet Clinical Laboratories
- Working Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm, Sat: 8am-12pm
Mutare Depot
- Location: Ground Floor, Medical Centre, 123 H. Chitepo Ave, Mutare
- Tel: 00 263 2021 66207 / 00 263 2021 66037
- Cell: 00 263 783 659 739
- Fax: 00 263 2021 66837
- E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
- Website: Lancet Clinical laboratories
- Working Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm, Sat: 8am-12pm
Marondera Depots
- Location: Borradaile Hospital, Marondera
- Tel: 00 263 6523 24981
- Cell: 00 263 783659737
- E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
- Website: Lancet Clinical Laboratories
- Working Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm
Bindura Depot
- Location: No. 12 NSSA Industrial, Commercial Centre, Std 1837 Atherstone Rd
- Tel: 00 263 66210 6804 / 00 263 66210 6805
- Cell: 00 263 783 659 738
- Fax: 00 263 66210 6809
- E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
- Website: Lancet Clinical Laboratories
- Working Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm, Sat: 8am-12pm
Kwekwe Depot
- Location: 1st Floor Stanley House, 4th/36th Avenue, Kwekwe
- Tel: 00 263 242 706365 / 00 263 242 792256
- Cell: 00 263 783 659 741
- E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
- Website: Lancet Clinical Laboratories
- Working Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm
Masvingo Depot
- Location: No. 38 Hofmeyer St, Suite 19, Zimbabwe Court, Masvingo
- Tel: 00 263 242 706365 / 00 263 242 792256
- Cell: 00 263 776 878 471
- E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
- Website: Lancet Clinical Laboratories
- Working Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm
Chitungwiza Depot
- Location: Seke Shopping Mall, Suite 9, Makoni Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza
- Tel: 00 263 242 706365 / 00 263 242 792256
- Cell: 00 263 776 878 471
- E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
- Website: Lancet Clinical Laboratories
- Working Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm
Lancet Mobile App
Lancet has a mobile application that assists doctors with the delivery and viewing of laboratory results from their mobile devices.
The application can be used on an iPhone/iPad or Android Smartphone.[5]
For detailed guidelines on how to setup the Lancet Mobile App click here to Download the Guideline Booklet.
References
- ↑ Company Overview, Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe, Published: no Date Given, Retrieved: December 23, 2020
- ↑ Loacate a Lab, Lancet Clinical Laboratories, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 23, 2020
- ↑ Lancet Accused Of Issuing Fake Positive Covid-19 Results To Extort Clients Pindula News, Retrieved: 26 Jan 2021
- ↑ Contact Us, Lancet Clinical laboratories Zimbabwe, Published: No Date given, Retriueved: December 23, 2020
- ↑ The new Lancet Mobile Application, Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe, Published: No date Given, Retrieved: December 23, 2020