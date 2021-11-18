Difference between revisions of "Langa Mandlenkosi Khaya Moyo"
Langa Mandlenkosi Khaya Moyo is the secondborn son of the late Zimbabwean and Zanu-PF politician Simon Khaya Moyo.
Background
Langa Mandlenkosi Khaya Moyo is the secondborn son of Simon Khaya Moyo and his first wife Sibonokuhle Gertrude Moyo. His paternal grandfather Robert Khaya Ngulani Moyo succumbed to diabetes in August 2006 aged 88, while his paternal grandmother Tshagara Moyo died in a traffic accident in June 2002 aged 78.[1]
Age
He was born on April 4, 1986.
Siblings
Langa Mandlenkosi Khaya Moyo has a younger brother named Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo.
Properties
His father donated Number 14406 Inkakha Circle, Selbourne, Park Bulawayo to him as part of the divorce settlement. As part of the settlement, Langa's mother could have and enjoy a lifetime on the house which would fall away in the event of her death, remarriage or cohabitation.[2]
References
