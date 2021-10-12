(No difference)

Langham Secondary School s a Girl's High School in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province



Location

(September 2021)

Address:

Telephone: 0773 102188

Cell:

Email: langhamghs@gmail.com

Web:



History

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Langham Secondary School at 12th, with a 92.05% pass rate.





Old Girls Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Langham.Girls/





