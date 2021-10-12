Difference between revisions of "Langham Secondary School"
Revision as of 14:08, 12 October 2021
Langham Secondary School is an Anglican Church girls-only high school located between Mvurwi and Centenary in Mashonaland Central Province.
Location
Address:
Telephone: 0773 102188
Cell:
Email: langhamghs@gmail.com
Web:
History
Langham High is a girls-only high school located between Mvurwi and Centenary in Mashonaland Central. It is operated by the Anglican Church in Zimbabwe. The school has a well-equipped computer lab.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Langham Secondary School at 12th, with a 92.05% pass rate. The pass rate is usually over 90%, and in 2014 had a 100% pass rate at A-Level.
Events
Associations
Old Girls Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Langham.Girls/