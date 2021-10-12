'''Langham Secondary School''' is an [[Anglican Church]] girls-only high school located between [[Mvurwi]] and [[Centenary]] in [[Mashonaland Central Province]].

'''Langham Secondary School''' is an [[Anglican Church]] girls-only high school located between [[Mvurwi]] and [[Centenary]] in [[Mashonaland Central Province]].

Langham Girls High School bus

Location

(September 2021)

Address:

Telephone: 0773 102188

Cell:

Email: langhamghs@gmail.com

Web:



History

Langham High is a girls-only high school located between Mvurwi and Centenary in Mashonaland Central. It is operated by the Anglican Church in Zimbabwe. The school has a well-equipped computer lab.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Langham Secondary School at 12th, with a 92.05% pass rate. The pass rate is usually over 90%, and in 2014 had a 100% pass rate at A-Level.

Events

Associations

Old Girls Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Langham.Girls/





Other information