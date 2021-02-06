Difference between revisions of "Larona Moagi"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Larona Moagi''' is a South African actress known for her role as '''Itumeleng Mokoena''' or simply '''Tumi''' in the Mzansi Magic soapie The River. ==Background==...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:17, 6 February 2021
Larona Moagi is a South African actress known for her role as Itumeleng Mokoena or simply Tumi in the Mzansi Magic soapie The River.
Background
Age
Education
She has a BA degree in Law from the University Of Witwatersrand.[1]She also attended acting classes and auditions whilst studying towards her law degree.[2]
Career
The River
She first appeared on The River in 2018 where she played the role of the feisty Itumeleng Mokoena or Tumi. The River was Larona’s first acting gig and she landed a big role.[3]
Larona Moagi left The River in February 2021. She appeared for the last time on the show on 5 February 2021 in an episode where her mother Lindiwe Dlamini Dikana, played by Sindi Dlathu killed her.[2]
References
- ↑ Pearl Mokgatlhe, Larona Moagi is an educated lady., Zkhiphani, Published: 2019, Retrieved: February 6, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Siya Tsewu, 'It has been a great journey playing Tumi' - Larona Moagi bids farewell to The River, News24, Published: February 5, 2021, Retrieved: February 6, 2021
- ↑ Lerato Matsoso, TUMI EXITS THE RIVER!, Daily Sun, Published: February 5, 2021, Retrieved: February 6, 2021