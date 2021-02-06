Larona Moagi is a South African actress known for her role as Itumeleng Mokoena or simply Tumi in the Mzansi Magic soapie The River.

Background

Age

She was born in 1997.

Education

She has a BA degree in Law from the University Of Witwatersrand.[1]She also attended acting classes and auditions whilst studying towards her law degree.[2]

Career

The River

She first appeared on The River in 2018 where she played the role of the feisty Itumeleng Mokoena or Tumi. The River was Larona’s first acting gig and she landed a big role.[3]

Larona Moagi left The River in February 2021. She appeared for the last time on the show on 5 February 2021 in an episode where her mother Lindiwe Dlamini Dikana, played by Sindi Dlathu killed her.[2]