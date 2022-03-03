Difference between revisions of "Larry Kwirirayi"
==Career==
==Career==
Larry Kwirirayi is a Zimbabwean radio personality, blogger and founding editor of media site 3-mob.com. He is a talk show presenter at ZiFM Stereo.
Background
Kwirirayi is an award-nominated actor, radio presenter, podcaster, blogger and digital strategist.[1]
Age
Larry Kwirirayi was born on 3 March.
Career
He has worked for ZOL in various positions including as a consultant and as part of the payments team. From July 2002 to September 2005, Kwirirayi worked as an IT Systems Administrator for Africom and from 2005 to 2008 he worked as a Copywriter, Art Director, and Jingle producer for Africa Advertising. He currently works for NCB Solutions as an Insights & Innovation Freak and Experience Designer. He is the founding editor of media site 3-mob.com, presenter-producer of the long-running podcast KwiriCast and talk show host on ZiFM Stereo.Kwirirayi works at Filimu TV.[2]
References
- ↑ Larry Kwirirayi, Creative Mornings, published: No Date Published, retrieved: May 2, 2017
- ↑ Larry Kwirirayi, LinkedIn, published: No Date Given, retrieved: May 2, 2017