Difference between revisions of "Larry Moyo"

Larry Moyo is a Zimbabwean journalist and the founding editor of the H-Metro tabloid newspaper.

Background

Wife

Larry Moyo's wife was Penelope Chareka Moyo. She passed away on 25 June 2021.[1]

References

  1. Larry Moyo, Twitter, Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021
