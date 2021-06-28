Difference between revisions of "Larry Moyo"
(Created page with "'''Larry Moyo''' is a Zimbabwean journalist and the founding editor of the H-Metro tabloid newspaper. ==References== <references /> Category:Journalists")
'''Larry Moyo''' is a Zimbabwean journalist and the founding editor of the [[H-Metro]] tabloid newspaper.
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Journalists]]
Latest revision as of 07:04, 28 June 2021
Larry Moyo is a Zimbabwean journalist and the founding editor of the H-Metro tabloid newspaper.
Background
Wife
Larry Moyo's wife was Penelope Chareka Moyo. She passed away on 25 June 2021.[1]
References
- ↑ Larry Moyo, Twitter, Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021