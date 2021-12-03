Difference between revisions of "Larry Moyo"

On 2 December 2021, Larry Moyo handed over [[H-Metro]] to [[Robson Sharuko]] after a 12-year reign.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/12/02/robson-sharuko-new-h-metro-editor-as-lawrence-moyo-leaves-after-12-years/ Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years], ''ZimLive'', Published: December 2, 2021, Retrieved: December 3, 2021</ref>

Larry Moyo's wife was Penelope Chareka Moyo. She passed away on 25 June 2021.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/larry_moyo/status/1409184334536454147/photo/1 Larry Moyo], ''Twitter'', Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021</ref>

Larry Moyo's wife was Penelope Chareka Moyo. She passed away on 25 June 2021.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/larry_moyo/status/1409184334536454147/photo/1 Larry Moyo], ''Twitter'', Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021</ref>

Larry Moyo is a Zimbabwean journalist and the founding editor of the H-Metro tabloid newspaper.

Background

Wife

Larry Moyo's wife was Penelope Chareka Moyo. She passed away on 25 June 2021.[1]

Career

On 2 December 2021, Larry Moyo handed over H-Metro to Robson Sharuko after a 12-year reign.[2]