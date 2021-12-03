Difference between revisions of "Larry Moyo"
Latest revision as of 13:03, 3 December 2021
Larry Moyo is a Zimbabwean journalist and the founding editor of the H-Metro tabloid newspaper.
Background
Wife
Larry Moyo's wife was Penelope Chareka Moyo. She passed away on 25 June 2021.[1]
Career
On 2 December 2021, Larry Moyo handed over H-Metro to Robson Sharuko after a 12-year reign.[2]
References
- ↑ Larry Moyo, Twitter, Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021
- ↑ Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years, ZimLive, Published: December 2, 2021, Retrieved: December 3, 2021