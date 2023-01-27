Difference between revisions of "Last Jesi"
Latest revision as of 14:50, 27 January 2023
Last Jesi is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for the Sudanese club Al Hilal.
He was a Manica Diamonds Football Club player who also played for FC Platinum on loan and later for Ngezi Platinum Stars.
Background
Last Jesi was born on 04 February 1995[1] in Sakubva, Mutare.
Career
Jesi played for Manica Diamonds Football Club during the 2019 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League before being signed on loan by FC Platinum.
He was signed by the platinum miners after he caught the eye of coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh when he was still at Highlanders Football Club and sanctioned his signing when he joined FC Platinum in 2020.[2]
Jesi played for FC Platinum in the CAF Champions League group stages, where he impressed Al Hilal in a match played in Khartoum, Sudan where the platinum miners lost 1-0 in January 2020.[3]
He signed for Sudanese side Al Hilal on 14 September 2020 for an estimated US$80 000 fee. He joins former Dynamos Football Club speed winger Edward Sadomba in playing for the side.
Jesi joined Ngezi Platinum Stars in February 2022 following his return from Sudan where he was playing for Al Hilal.[4]
In January 2023, Ngezi Platinum Stars offloaded Jesi, alongside Issa Ali, Anelka Chivandire, Derek Bonnah, Junior Zindoga, Mandlenkosi Mlilo, and Denver Mukamba.[5]
Picture Gallery
