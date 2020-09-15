Difference between revisions of "Last Jesi"

Last 'Lala' Jesi

Last Jesi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Sudanese club Al Hilal. He was a Manica Diamonds Football Club player who also played for FC Platinum on loan.

Background

Last Jesi was born in Sakubva, Mutare.

Career

Jesi played for Manica Diamonds Football Club during the 2019 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League before being signed on loan by FC Platinum. He was signed by the platinum miners after he caught the eye of coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh when he was still at Highlanders Football Club and sanctioned his signing when he joined FC Platinum in 2020.[1] Jesi played for FC Platinum in the CAF Champions League group stages, where he impressed Al Hilal in a match played in Khartoum, Sudan where the platinum miners lost 1-0 in January 2020.[2]

He signed for Sudanese side Al Hilal on 14 September 2020 for an estimated US$80 000 fee. He joins former Dynamos Football Club speed winger Edward Sadomba in playing for the side.

