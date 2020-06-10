Difference between revisions of "Lavender Chiwaya"

In July 2018, Lavender Chiwaya was elected to Ward 4 Karoi Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 709 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Karoi Town Council with 709 votes, beating Pleasure Marunya of Zanu-PF with 346 votes, Stephan Mumiriki, independent with 35 votes and Pauline Mahongo of PRC with 8 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

