Difference between revisions of "Lavender Chiwaya"

Latest revision as of 20:08, 21 August 2020

In July 2018, Lavender Chiwaya was elected to Ward 4 Karoi Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 709 votes.

Personal Details

Married.
21 August 2020 – Died. Not natural causes, but cause of death is yet to be ascertained. [1]
No further information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Karoi Town Council with 709 votes, beating Pleasure Marunya of Zanu-PF with 346 votes, Stephan Mumiriki, independent with 35 votes and Pauline Mahongo of PRC with 8 votes. [2]

Events

Further Reading

[3]

