Difference between revisions of "Lavender Chiwaya"

Latest revision as of 20:08, 21 August 2020
In July 2018, Lavender Chiwaya was elected to Ward 4 Karoi Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 709 votes.
Personal Details
Married.
21 August 2020 – Died. Not natural causes, but cause of death is yet to be ascertained. [1]
No further information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 4 Karoi Town Council with 709 votes, beating Pleasure Marunya of Zanu-PF with 346 votes, Stephan Mumiriki, independent with 35 votes and Pauline Mahongo of PRC with 8 votes. [2]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ MDC Councillor dies of suspected alcohol poisoning, Zimreport, Published: 21 August 2020, Retrieved: 21 August 2020
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020