Difference between revisions of "Lavender Chiwaya"

21 August 2020 – Died. Not natural causes, but cause of death is yet to be ascertained. <ref name=" MDC Councillor dies of suspected alcohol poisoning"> [https://zimreport.co.zw/2020/08/21/mdc-councillor-dies-suspected-alcohol-poisoning/ MDC Councillor dies of suspected alcohol poisoning], ''Zimreport'', Published: 21 August 2020, Retrieved: 21 August 2020''</ref> <br/>

In July 2018, Lavender Chiwaya was elected to Ward 4 Karoi Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 709 votes.

Personal Details

Married.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Karoi Town Council with 709 votes, beating Pleasure Marunya of Zanu-PF with 346 votes, Stephan Mumiriki, independent with 35 votes and Pauline Mahongo of PRC with 8 votes. [2]

Events

Further Reading

