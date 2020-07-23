'''Tendai Lavender Makoni''' is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees : Judges”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$87,984.00.

In '''July 2020''', '''Tendai Lavender Makoni''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

However, when she was asked that since the Constitution insists on fair gender representation, since she was one of the only two women interviewed for the available posts, would she be comfortable sitting on the Supreme Court bench on the gender ticket, ''' Makoni ''' said she should gladly accept.

Asked by [[Godfrey Chidyausiku ]] if she would be happy to be appointed to the Supreme Court bench on the strength of her seniority than her professional experience, ''' Makoni ''' said she would not accept such an appointment.

Her administration experience appeared to have assisted her on just giving vague explanations of the meaning of the two sticky legal terms that had appeared to be formidable obstacles for her colleagues.

She argued that the few judgments that she has written were of very high quality as testified by most of them finding their way into the law reports.

Chidyausiku dismissed her experience as more administrative not useful for a Supreme Court judge. Makoni defended the fewer cases she has handled to the other duties she does at the High Court and the very few written judgments she had passed saying she does “not just write judgments for the sake of writing judgments”, but only when she has a legal point to make.

In '''2016''' Justice '''Makoni''' was among the many high court judges interviewed by the [[Judiciary Service Commission]] for the Supreme Court, Judge's position.<ref name="FinGz"> [http://www.financialgazette.co.zw/the-day-the-judges-went-on-trial/], ''The day the judges went on trial, Published: 16 October 2016, Retrieved: 11 May 2018''</ref>

Lavender Makoni is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and a Supreme Court judge. She was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Supreme court from the High Court in 2018.[1]

Background

Justice Lavender Makoni has 14 years experience on the High Court bench as the head of the Civil Division.

Events

2016 bid to become Supreme Court Judge

In 2016 Justice Makoni was among the many high court judges interviewed by the Judiciary Service Commission for the Supreme Court, Judge's position.[2]

Godfrey Chidyausiku dismissed her experience as more administrative not useful for a Supreme Court judge. Makoni defended the fewer cases she has handled to the other duties she does at the High Court and the very few written judgments she had passed saying she does “not just write judgments for the sake of writing judgments”, but only when she has a legal point to make. She argued that the few judgments that she has written were of very high quality as testified by most of them finding their way into the law reports. Her administration experience appeared to have assisted her on just giving vague explanations of the meaning of the two sticky legal terms that had appeared to be formidable obstacles for her colleagues. Asked by Godfrey Chidyausiku if she would be happy to be appointed to the Supreme Court bench on the strength of her seniority than her professional experience, Makoni said she would not accept such an appointment. However, when she was asked that since the Constitution insists on fair gender representation, since she was one of the only two women interviewed for the available posts, would she be comfortable sitting on the Supreme Court bench on the gender ticket, Makoni said she should gladly accept. This prompted Chidyausiku to ask her what difference it made since in both cases, she would not have pulled herself up by her own bootstraps.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Tendai Lavender Makoni was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Tendai Lavender Makoni is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$87,984.00. [3]





References

↑ [1], Mnangagwa Appoints Supreme Court Judges, Retrieved: 11 May 2018 ↑ [2], The day the judges went on trial, Published: 16 October 2016, Retrieved: 11 May 2018 ↑ Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020 https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme],, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020

