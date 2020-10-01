Difference between revisions of "Law Society of Zimbabwe"

Their structure is founded on an excellent and enabling legal framework that enables them to have full control of the profession from training, admission to regulation of the membership in terms of discipline, trust accounting transparency, quality of service and client compensation as well as independence of the profession.<ref name="lawsociety"> [https://lawsociety.org.zw/], ''Law Society of Zimbabwe, Accessed: 1 October, 2020''</ref>

* Promote justice, defend human rights, rule of law and the independence of judiciary

* Promote justice, defend human rights, rule of law and the independence of judiciary

The membership of is drawn from all registered legal practitioners residing in Zimbabwe whether in private practice, in commerce or in civil service. The primary duties of the law society are:

The Law Society of Zimbabwe was formed in 1981 to replace the previous bar association. The membership of is drawn from all registered legal practitioners residing in [[ Zimbabwe ]] whether in private practice, in commerce or in civil service. The primary duties of the law society are:

The Law Society of Zimbabwe was formed in 1981 to replace the previous bar association.

* Equity - We uphold the principles of equity, fairness, and impartiality in the discharge of our duties.

* Equity - We uphold the principles of equity, fairness, and impartiality in the discharge of our duties.

The Law Society of Zimbabwe is an association mandated with registering lawyers and regulating how lawyers and law firms operate in Zimbabwe.

Vision

The vision of the law society is to be:

A world-class, independent, law society committed to justice and the rule of law

Mission

The LSZ is dedicated to effectively and efficiently representing and regulating the legal profession to promote the sustainable development of the legal profession, the observance of the rule of law, and foster public trust and confidence in the justice system

Core Values

The LSZ Council and all members of its management and staff are united by the core values that they each uphold, as individuals and as a team. The organizational culture at the LSZ is shaped by these shared core values. These core values are

Professionalism – The LSZ team is competent and efficient. We are highly responsive to the needs of our stakeholders, who we serve with pride.

Leadership - We take our obligations as custodians of the law seriously.

Independence - In the exercise of our independence, we have the courage and fortitude to resist all forms of undue external influence.

Transparency – We pride ourselves on our integrity and honesty, and uphold the principle that all people should be held accountable for their actions.

Equity - We uphold the principles of equity, fairness, and impartiality in the discharge of our duties.

Background and Duties

The Law Society of Zimbabwe was formed in 1981 to replace the previous bar association. The membership of is drawn from all registered legal practitioners residing in Zimbabwe whether in private practice, in commerce or in civil service. The primary duties of the law society are:

Promote the study of the law

To contribute, undertake or make recommendations on legal training

Control of admission of new members to the profession

Maintain a register of members

Regulate the profession in respect of continuing training, discipline and trust accounts

Represent the profession and articulate its views on various issues

Promote justice, defend human rights, rule of law and the independence of judiciary

And generally control and manage the legal profession

Team

Their structure is founded on an excellent and enabling legal framework that enables them to have full control of the profession from training, admission to regulation of the membership in terms of discipline, trust accounting transparency, quality of service and client compensation as well as independence of the profession.[1]

Tatenda Mawere - Vice President

Mr Tatenda Mawere is a senior and founding partner at Mawere, Sibanda Commercial Lawyers.

Brenda Matanga - Councilor

Brenda is the Managing Partner of B. Matanga Intellectual Property Attorneys.

Tanaka Muganyi - Councilor

Tanaka is a Founding Partner with Tanaka Law Chambers, Attorneys At Law

5th Floor, Law Society House, 46 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, P O Box 2595, Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone: +263-24-2751-000, +263-24-2779-207

Email: admin@lsz.co.zw