Difference between revisions of "Law Society of Zimbabwe"

[[Category:NGOs in Zimbabwe]]
Latest revision as of 14:42, 1 October 2020
|Founded
|1981
|Headquarters
|Harare
|Key people
|Simplisius Chihambakwe
|Focus
|Legal
|Website
|http://lawsociety.org.zw/
The Law Society of Zimbabwe is an association mandated with registering lawyers and regulating how lawyers and law firms operate in Zimbabwe.
Vision
The vision of the law society is to be:
A world-class, independent, law society committed to justice and the rule of law
Mission
The LSZ is dedicated to effectively and efficiently representing and regulating the legal profession to promote the sustainable development of the legal profession, the observance of the rule of law, and foster public trust and confidence in the justice system
Core Values
The LSZ Council and all members of its management and staff are united by the core values that they each uphold, as individuals and as a team. The organizational culture at the LSZ is shaped by these shared core values. These core values are
- Professionalism – The LSZ team is competent and efficient. We are highly responsive to the needs of our stakeholders, who we serve with pride.
- Leadership - We take our obligations as custodians of the law seriously.
- Independence - In the exercise of our independence, we have the courage and fortitude to resist all forms of undue external influence.
- Transparency – We pride ourselves on our integrity and honesty, and uphold the principle that all people should be held accountable for their actions.
- Equity - We uphold the principles of equity, fairness, and impartiality in the discharge of our duties.
Background and Duties
The Law Society of Zimbabwe was formed in 1981 to replace the previous bar association. The membership of is drawn from all registered legal practitioners residing in Zimbabwe whether in private practice, in commerce or in civil service. The primary duties of the law society are:
- Promote the study of the law
- To contribute, undertake or make recommendations on legal training
- Control of admission of new members to the profession
- Maintain a register of members
- Regulate the profession in respect of continuing training, discipline and trust accounts
- Represent the profession and articulate its views on various issues
- Promote justice, defend human rights, rule of law and the independence of judiciary
- And generally control and manage the legal profession
Team
Their structure is founded on an excellent and enabling legal framework that enables them to have full control of the profession from training, admission to regulation of the membership in terms of discipline, trust accounting transparency, quality of service and client compensation as well as independence of the profession.[1]
- Tatenda Mawere - Vice President
Mr Tatenda Mawere is a senior and founding partner at Mawere, Sibanda Commercial Lawyers.
- Brenda Matanga - Councilor
Brenda is the Managing Partner of B. Matanga Intellectual Property Attorneys.
- Tanaka Muganyi - Councilor
Tanaka is a Founding Partner with Tanaka Law Chambers, Attorneys At Law
Contacts
- 5th Floor, Law Society House, 46 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, P O Box 2595, Harare, Zimbabwe
- Telephone: +263-24-2751-000, +263-24-2779-207
- Email: admin@lsz.co.zw