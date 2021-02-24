Difference between revisions of "Lawrence Jasi"

Lawerence Jasi was the Operations Director of GMB when allegations were investigated by parliament in 2020.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2020 - Operations Director of GMB

Events

2020, he is mentioned on p26 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 3 The Agriculture Cartels.

During the Parliamentary hearings, small-scale millers alleged under oath that some large millers were receiving maize allocations far higher than they were supposed to receive as determined by their milling capacity, in connivance with GMB’s Operations Director, Lawrence Jasi. (Murwira, Z. 2020. GMB executives implicated in grain scam. The Herald, February 18) The allegations were that this maize then would be illegally exported to DRC by a cartel that comprised of

1) haulage truck companies whose trucks carried copper exports from DRC and Zambia to South Africa and returned empty;

2) ZIMRA ofcials at Beitbridge border post that prepared falsifed paperwork that claimed the trucks were carrying maize from South Africa;

and

3) millers who would load the trucks with subsidised maize.