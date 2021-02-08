

Lawrence Maluka is a South African actor and television presenter who is known for playing the role of Zolani on The River.

Background

Maleka is the youngest of three children.[1]

Age

Lawrence Maluka was born on 11 April 1990.[2]

Career

Presenting

He started his career as the presenter of The Gadget Show on community TV station Soweto TV, in 2009. He hosted a number of other shows on the station including Ziyamporomo and Street Radio.

In 2011 he hosted a below the line promo show for Coca Cola on e.tv called Coca Cola Happiness and in 2014 he was one of the celebrity contestants on the e.tv game show I Love South Africa, appearing in Season 1, Episode 5. Two of his fellow contestants in that episode - performance poet Busisiwe Gqula and singer Bucie Nqwiliso - would later join him as Choirmasters on Clash of the Choirs.[2]

He became a household name after hosting the Mzansi Magic reality competition series Clash of the Choirs South Africa replacing Bonang Matheba. Lawrence Maluka was the co-host of the AfricaMagic Entertainment celebrity gossip show Star Gist, from 2012 to 2014 with former Big Brother contestant Vimbai Mutinhiri.

In May 2015 he replaced Fezile Makhanya as the presenter of the lottery game show Lotto Powerball, airing on e.tv on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In 2016 he made his debut as the new co-host of the e.tv youth and lifestyle music show Club 808, joining Boity Thulo. In 2017 he was the host of the SABC3 reality competition series The Final Cut.[1]

Isibaya

IN 2015 he landed a recurring role on iSibaya where he portrayed the character of Don Webster.[1]

The River

On The River, Maluka plays a street smart, gun-slinging Zolani from the township, living with his aunt Lindiwe at the Dikana family home.[3]



Lawrence transitioned from being a TV presenter to an actor and has pretty much nailed it on The River.