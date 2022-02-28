Difference between revisions of "Lawrence Musona"
In July 2018, Lawrence Musona was elected to Ward 11 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 2287 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Chaminuka RDC with 2287 votes, beating Dorothy Matsika of MDC Alliance with 207 votes. [1]
