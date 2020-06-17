Difference between revisions of "Lawrence Mutsamba"

In July 2018, Lawrence Mutsamba was elected to Ward 4 Mhondoro Ngezi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1513 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Mhondoro Ngezi RDC with 1513 votes, beating Charles Munetsi of MDC-Alliance with 327 votes, Trevor Masunda of ZIPP with 56 votes and Richard Tswatswa of PRC with 53 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]