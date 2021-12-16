In July 2018, Lawrence Watambwa was elected to Ward 27 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1452 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Chikomba RDC with 1452 votes, beating Edmore Mudeveri of MDC Alliance with 640 votes and Saimon Barara of PRC with 75 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]