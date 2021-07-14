|description= Layaan Soulja real name Trevor Chirumiko is a Zimbabwean musician, producer and media personality. He is the younger brother of Zimdancehall musician Winky D.



Layaan Soulja real name Trevor Chirumiko is a Zimbabwean musician, producer and media personality. He is the younger brother of Zimdancehall musician Winky D.

Background

Layaan Soulja is the last born in a family of six – five boys and a girl.[1]

Parents

His father Peter Chirumiko died in 1989 when he was a year old while Layaan Soulja's mother Esnath Chirumiko is still alive.[1]

Real Name

Trevor Chirumiko

Age

Layaan Soulja was born on 17 April 1988.

Education

He attended Rukudzo Primary in Kambuzuma Section 2 before enrolling at Marlborough High for his secondary education.

Layaan Soulja said he attained six subjects at “O” Level but could not proceed with education due to the economic challenges in 2004.[1]

Career

Musician

As a musician, Layaan Soulja started recording in 2004 at Black Records in Kambuzuma after finishing his O levels. He managed to record a number of dancehall singles even though they did not make an impact.[1]

Producing

As a producer, Layaan Soulja started in 2006 and was largely self-taught even though he went on to perfect his art on the internet.

In an interview with H-Metro, Layaan Soulja said he produced and co-produced 80 percent of Winky D’s tracks. He also produced Igofigo which was the first Zimdancehall album to be voted the Outstanding Album at the National Arts Merit Awards in 2011.

Besides Winky D’s works, Layaan Soulja also produced a Zim Dancehall riddim titled Cashlance with Cashlibs which featured Soul Jah Love, Winky D, Tocky Vibes, T Makwikwi, Ras Caleb among others.[1]