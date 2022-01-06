Difference between revisions of "Lazarus Kataya"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Lazarus Kataya (left) and wife Esther(right)'''Lazarus Kataya''' is a Zimbabwean pastor. Kataya is a ZAOGA Bishop. ==Backgr...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 20:
|Line 20:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Lazarus Kataya, Lazarus Kataya Biography, Lazarus Kataya ZAOGA, Lazarus Kataya Prayer, Lazarus Kataya Prayer download
|keywords= Lazarus Kataya, Lazarus Kataya Biography, Lazarus Kataya ZAOGA, Lazarus Kataya Prayer, Lazarus Kataya Prayer download
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Lazarus Kataya Biography
|image_alt= Lazarus Kataya Biography
}}
}}
[[Category:Zimbabwean Pastors and Prophets]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Pastors and Prophets]]
Latest revision as of 13:15, 6 January 2022
Lazarus Kataya is a Zimbabwean pastor. Kataya is a ZAOGA Bishop.
Background
Wife
Lazarus Kataya is married to Esther Kataya.[1]
ZAOGA Prayer
Lazarus Kataya is known for the prayer for ZAOGA where he mentions all the countries where the church has established itself. The prayer is in Shona. Listen to it below:
References
- ↑ A biblical take on Zim-Asset, The Sunday Mail, Published: August 21, 2016, Retrieved: January 6, 2022