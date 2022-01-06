Pindula

Latest revision as of 13:15, 6 January 2022

Lazarus Kataya (left) and wife Esther(right)

Lazarus Kataya is a Zimbabwean pastor. Kataya is a ZAOGA Bishop.

Background

Wife

Lazarus Kataya is married to Esther Kataya.[1]

ZAOGA Prayer

Lazarus Kataya is known for the prayer for ZAOGA where he mentions all the countries where the church has established itself. The prayer is in Shona. Listen to it below:

Bishop Kataya (Zaoga Prayer)

References

  1. A biblical take on Zim-Asset, The Sunday Mail, Published: August 21, 2016, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
