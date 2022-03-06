Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lazarus Kataya"

Page Discussion
m
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  = Bishop
 +
| name              =  Lazarus Kataya<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              =  <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                = Lazarus Kataya Biography
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age|1927|03|06}}
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Being [[ZAOGA FIF]]'s Bishop
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  [[Esther Kataya]]<!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            = <!-- {{URL|instagram.com/lilylilo22}}-->
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 +
 
[[File:Lazarus Kataya and Wife.jpg|thumb|Lazarus Kataya (left) and wife Esther(right)]]'''Lazarus Kataya''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor. Kataya is a [[ZAOGA]] Bishop.
 
[[File:Lazarus Kataya and Wife.jpg|thumb|Lazarus Kataya (left) and wife Esther(right)]]'''Lazarus Kataya''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor. Kataya is a [[ZAOGA]] Bishop.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 +
 +
===Age===
 +
 +
He was born on 6 March 1927.
  
 
===Wife===
 
===Wife===

Latest revision as of 18:22, 6 March 2022

Bishop
Lazarus Kataya
Born (1927-03-06) March 6, 1927 (age 95)
Known forBeing ZAOGA FIF's Bishop
Spouse(s)Esther Kataya


Lazarus Kataya (left) and wife Esther(right)

Lazarus Kataya is a Zimbabwean pastor. Kataya is a ZAOGA Bishop.

Background

Age

He was born on 6 March 1927.

Wife

Lazarus Kataya is married to Esther Kataya.[1]

ZAOGA Prayer

Lazarus Kataya is known for the prayer for ZAOGA where he mentions all the countries where the church has established itself. The prayer is in Shona. Listen to it below:

Bishop Kataya (Zaoga Prayer)

References

  1. A biblical take on Zim-Asset, The Sunday Mail, Published: August 21, 2016, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lazarus_Kataya&oldid=115630"