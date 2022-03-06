| name = Lazarus Kataya<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

[[File:Lazarus Kataya and Wife.jpg|thumb|Lazarus Kataya (left) and wife Esther(right)]]'''Lazarus Kataya''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor. Kataya is a [[ZAOGA]] Bishop.