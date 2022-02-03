In July 2018, Lazarus Mauka was elected to Ward 9 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 395 votes.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Chimanimani RDC with 395 votes, beating Abigail Mwaruwa of MDC Alliance with 200 votes.

