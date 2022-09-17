Difference between revisions of "Lazarus Mhurushomana"
|
(Created page with "'''Lazarus Mhurushomana''' is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) director of administration. He was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004. == Retrenchment by ZIFA == == Arb...")
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Lazarus Mhurushomana''' is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) director of administration. He was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004.
|+
'''Lazarus Mhurushomana''' is a former Zimbabwe Football Association(ZIFA) director of administration. He was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004.
|−
== Retrenchment by ZIFA ==
|+
==Retrenchment by ZIFA==
|+
|−
=
|+
=
|−
== Further Reading ==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Football, Sports]]
[[Category:Football, Sports]]
Latest revision as of 05:28, 17 September 2022
Lazarus Mhurushomana is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) director of administration. He was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004.[1]
Retrenchment by ZIFA
Mhurushomana was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004 but the two parties failed to agree on a suitable retrenchment package.
He cited unfair labour practice and the matter was referred for arbitration.[2]
Arbitration
ZIFA was ordered to pay Mhurushomana his salary and benefits from March 2004 until an agreement was reached on the retrenchment package.[3]
Attachment of ZIFA Property
Further Reading
- ↑ Warriors W.C qualifier against Somalia in doubt after a garnishee order on Zifa account, Soccer24, Published: 1 September 2019, Retrieved: 17 September 2022
- ↑ ZIFA hit with US$500k garnishee order, throwing Warriors preps into chaos, ZimLive, Published: 1 September 2019, Retrieved: 17 September 2022
- ↑ , Kevin Mapasure, Mhurushomana cleans Zifa accounts, NewsDay, Published: 9 September 2022, Retrieved: 17 September 2022