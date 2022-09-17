Pindula

Latest revision as of 05:28, 17 September 2022

Lazarus Mhurushomana is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) director of administration. He was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004.[1]

Retrenchment by ZIFA

Mhurushomana was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004 but the two parties failed to agree on a suitable retrenchment package.

He cited unfair labour practice and the matter was referred for arbitration.[2]

Arbitration

ZIFA was ordered to pay Mhurushomana his salary and benefits from March 2004 until an agreement was reached on the retrenchment package.[3]

Attachment of ZIFA Property

Further Reading

  1. Warriors W.C qualifier against Somalia in doubt after a garnishee order on Zifa account, Soccer24, Published: 1 September 2019, Retrieved: 17 September 2022
  2. ZIFA hit with US$500k garnishee order, throwing Warriors preps into chaos, ZimLive, Published: 1 September 2019, Retrieved: 17 September 2022
  3. , Kevin Mapasure, Mhurushomana cleans Zifa accounts, NewsDay, Published: 9 September 2022, Retrieved: 17 September 2022
