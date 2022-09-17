|description= Lazarus Mhurushomana is a former ZIFA director of administration.

ZIFA was ordered to pay Mhurushomana his salary and benefits from March 2004 until an agreement was reached on the retrenchment package.<ref name="NewsDay">, Kevin Mapasure, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/sport/article/200000209/mhurushomana-cleans-zifa-accounts Mhurushomana cleans Zifa accounts], ''NewsDay'', Published: 9 September 2022, Retrieved: 17 September 2022</ref>

He cited unfair labour practice and the matter was referred for arbitration.<ref name = "ZimLive"> [https://www.zimlive.com/2019/09/zifa-hit-with-us500k-garnishee-order-throwing-warriors-preps-into-chaos/ ZIFA hit with US$500k garnishee order, throwing Warriors preps into chaos], ''ZimLive'', Published: 1 September 2019, Retrieved: 17 September 2022</ref>

Mhurushomana was retrenched by [[ZIFA]] in 2004 but the two parties failed to agree on a suitable retrenchment package.

'''Lazarus Mhurushomana''' is a former [[ Zimbabwe Football Association ]] (ZIFA) director of administration. He was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004. <ref name="Soccer24"> [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2019/09/01/warriors-w-c-qualifier-against-somalia-in-doubt-after-a-garnishee-order-on-zifa-account/ Warriors W.C qualifier against Somalia in doubt after a garnishee order on Zifa account], ''Soccer24'', Published: 1 September 2019, Retrieved: 17 September 2022</ref>

Retrenchment by ZIFA

Arbitration

Attachment of ZIFA Property