'''Lazarus Mhurushomana''' is a former [[Zimbabwe Football Association]] (ZIFA) director of administration. He was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004.<ref name="Soccer24"> [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2019/09/01/warriors-w-c-qualifier-against-somalia-in-doubt-after-a-garnishee-order-on-zifa-account/ Warriors W.C qualifier against Somalia in doubt after a garnishee order on Zifa account], ''Soccer24'', Published: 1 September 2019, Retrieved: 17 September 2022</ref>

Retrenchment by ZIFA

Mhurushomana was retrenched by ZIFA in 2004 but the two parties failed to agree on a suitable retrenchment package.

He cited unfair labour practice and the matter was referred for arbitration.[2]

Arbitration

ZIFA was ordered to pay Mhurushomana his salary and benefits from March 2004 until an agreement was reached on the retrenchment package.[3]

Attachment of ZIFA Property

The salary arrears owed to Mhurushomana amounted to US$235 029.34 and US$22.320 in allowances for telephone and fuel for the period covering 2004 to 2009.[4]

He also added US$18 000 as his annual salary from July 2010 and December 2017 at a rate of US$1 500 per month.

Mhurushomana was awarded US$518 331.81 with interest, which had not been worked out in the warrant of seizure which was issued on 2 September 2022 by the High Court.

The notice of seizure and attachment gave Mhurushomana access to several ZIFA Ecobank accounts at the Sam levy Branch in Borrowdale, Harare.

Mhurushomana was also granted a High Court Writ of Execution dated 1 September and witnessed by Chief Justice Luke Malaba to attach movable property belonging to ZIFA which upheld an existing order of the High Court that was granted in 2013.[5] The writ of execution reads in part:

You are required and directed to attach and take into execution the movable goods of Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) the above-mentioned defendant of Zifa House, Number 53 Livingston venue Harare and of the same cause to be realised the sum of US$518 331,18 which plaintiff recovered by order of this court dated September 13, 2013, in the above-mentioned suit, and also other costs charges of the plaintiff in the said suit hereinafter duly taxed according to law, besides all your costs hereby incurred.

Sued For US$27 000

In 2020, Mhurushomana was sued by a law firm, Fredrick Gijima and Associates, after he failed to settle US$27 208 legal fees.[6]

The law firm assisted him to win a legal battle with ZIFA, which had been outstanding for 15 years.

Fredrick Gijima and Associates argued that Mhurushomana had failed to show any interest to clear his debt since 2010.