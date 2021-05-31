He joined the old congress under [[Joshua Nkomo]] in the early '''1950'''s .

Lazarus Nkala was a Zimbabwean nationalist that fought for the freedom of Zimbabwe.

Background

Lazarus Nkala was born on 2 February 1927 in Filabusi. His father was a school teacher and lay preacher with the American Brethren in Christ Church.

Education

Nkala received his primary education at Mtepo Mission School and Mzingwane High School. He then underwent elementary industrial training at Mzingwane where he qualified as a builder in 1947.

Career

Nkala worked in Bulawayo as a builder, He was elected Chairman of the Bulawayo Branch of the Artisans’ Union in 1950. In 1956 he was elected President of the Union, a post which he held until his arrest in April 1964. He was also for some time Matabeleland Regional President of the ATUC.

Politics

He joined the old congress under Joshua Nkomo in the early 1950s.

Movements

Lazarus Nkala would be a part of ANC, NDP, ZAPU during his lifetime.





Positions Held

1957-1959: Treasurer of ANC Bulawayo Branch, District Chairman: ZAPU