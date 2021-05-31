Difference between revisions of "Lazarus Nkala"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
== Background ==
== Background ==
|−
Lazarus Nkala was born on 2 February 1927 in Filabusi. His father was a school teacher and lay preacher with the American Brethren in Christ Church.
|+
Lazarus Nkalawas born on 2 February 1927in Filabusi. His father was a school teacher and lay preacher with the American Brethren in Christ Church.
==Education==
==Education==
|−
Nkala received his primary education at Mtepo Mission School and Mzingwane
|+
Nkala received his primary education at Mtepo Mission School and Mzingwane School. He then underwent elementary industrial training at Mzingwane where he qualified as a builder in 1947.
|+
==Career==
==Career==
Nkala worked in [[Bulawayo]] as a builder, He was elected Chairman of the Bulawayo Branch of the Artisans’ Union in 1950. In 1956 he was elected President of the Union, a post which he held until his arrest in April 1964. He was also for some time Matabeleland Regional President of the ATUC.
Nkala worked in [[Bulawayo]] as a builder, He was elected Chairman of the Bulawayo Branch of the Artisans’ Union in 1950. In 1956 he was elected President of the Union, a post which he held until his arrest in April 1964. He was also for some time Matabeleland Regional President of the ATUC.
==Politics==
==Politics==
|−
He joined the old congress under [[Joshua Nkomo]] in the early
|+
He joined the old congress under [[Joshua Nkomo]] in the early .
|−
== Movements ==
== Movements ==
|Line 113:
|Line 113:
== Positions Held ==
== Positions Held ==
|−
1957-1959: Treasurer of ANC Bulawayo Branch,
|+
1957-1959: Treasurer of ANC Bulawayo Branch, Chairman: ZAPU
|Line 127:
|Line 127:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|+
|+
[[Category:Nationalist]]
[[Category:Nationalist]]
Latest revision as of 10:50, 31 May 2021
|Lazarus Nkala
Lazarus Nkala
|Born
|Lazarus Nkala
February 26, 1927
Filabusi
|Died
|1975
|Occupation
Lazarus Nkala was a Zimbabwean nationalist that fought for the freedom of Zimbabwe.
Background
Lazarus Nkala was born on 2 February 1927 in Filabusi. His father was a school teacher and lay preacher with the American Brethren in Christ Church.
Education
Nkala received his primary education at Mtepo Mission School and Mzingwane High School. He then underwent elementary industrial training at Mzingwane where he qualified as a builder in 1947.
Career
Nkala worked in Bulawayo as a builder, He was elected Chairman of the Bulawayo Branch of the Artisans’ Union in 1950. In 1956 he was elected President of the Union, a post which he held until his arrest in April 1964. He was also for some time Matabeleland Regional President of the ATUC.
Politics
He joined the old congress under Joshua Nkomo in the early 1950s.
Movements
Lazarus Nkala would be a part of ANC, NDP, ZAPU during his lifetime.
Positions Held
1957-1959: Treasurer of ANC Bulawayo Branch, District Chairman: ZAPU