[[File:Lazzie-T.jpg|thumb|Lazzie T]] '''Lazzie T''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician and producer at BigTinx Records Pvt Ltd. As a producer, he has worked with [[Andy Muridzo]], [[Alick Macheso]], [[Baba Harare]], [[Tocky Vibes]], [[Soul Jah Love]], [[Roki]], and [[Trevor Dongo]] among many others.

Real Name

Lazzie T's real name is Lazarus Chapo.[1]

Wife

In a 2019 interview, Lazzie T said he was married. When asked about his love life he said:

Hmmm just know I’m married, I’m married now. That’s all!

Career

His friend Blessing Matsanga taught him how to play bass guitar and keyboard.[2]





Call For ZIMURA Board Resignation

In November 2019, Lazzie T called for the immediate resignation of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) board saying it had dismally failed its mandate.

He made the call after the musicians’ board summoned him to a disciplinary hearing on December 5 to answer questions over a recorded video that was circulating on social media where the producer was lamenting the board. The board claimed his sentiments on the video brought Zimura’s name into disrepute.

Lazzie T, however, challenged Zimura’s summons saying it was an attempt to intimidate and silence musicians from speaking out their minds.

He questioned the board's decision to raise registration fees when he as a member of Zimura last received his royalties in 2013.[1]

Videos

Mai Tt ft Lazzie T - Huya Undinyepere Pt 2

Lazzie T - There Is Corruption In This World

LAZZIE T x GENERAL WASPY x LOBSTER_ZW - GINIMBI

Lazzie T - Zvinei Newe? (Official Music Video)