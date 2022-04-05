Difference between revisions of "Learn Ncube"
|keywords= Learn Ncube, Learn Ncube Biography, Learn Ncube ZRP, Senior Assistant Commissioner Learn Ncube
|image= Learn Ncubee.jpg
|image_alt= Learn Ncube Biography
|Learn Ncube
|Born
|Mind Learn Ncube
|Known for
|Being ZRP Deputy Commissioner-General
Mind Learn Ncube is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
Career
At the time he was Senior Assistant Commissioner, Ncube served as the Officer Commanding Matebeleland South province.[1] In December 2018, Learn Ncube was promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner-general by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[2] In January 2022, Ncube was reassigned by Godwin Matanga to Police Services operations from administration.[3]
References
- ↑ Support Unit are the Commissioner General of Police 2016 Angling Champions, ZRP, Published: 2016, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Freeman Razemba, President promotes 4 senior ZRP officers, The Herald, Published: December 10, 2018, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Police Deputy Commissioner-Generals reshuffled, The Herald, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: April 5, 2022