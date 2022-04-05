Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Learn Ncube"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 10: Line 10:
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| pronunciation      =  
 
| pronunciation      =  
| birth_name        =  Mind Learn Ncube<!-- only use if different from name above -->
+
| birth_name        =  Learn Ncube<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 
| birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 
| birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 
| birth_place        =  
 
| birth_place        =  
Line 82: Line 82:
  
  
'''Mind Learn Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP).
+
'''Learn Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP).
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==

Latest revision as of 16:05, 5 April 2022

Learn Ncube
Learn Ncube Biography
BornLearn Ncube
Known forBeing ZRP Deputy Commissioner-General


Learn Ncube is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Career

At the time he was Senior Assistant Commissioner, Ncube served as the Officer Commanding Matebeleland South province.[1] In December 2018, Learn Ncube was promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner-general by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[2] In January 2022, Ncube was reassigned by Godwin Matanga to Police Services operations from administration.[3]

References

  1. Support Unit are the Commissioner General of Police 2016 Angling Champions, ZRP, Published: 2016, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
  2. Freeman Razemba, President promotes 4 senior ZRP officers, The Herald, Published: December 10, 2018, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
  3. Police Deputy Commissioner-Generals reshuffled, The Herald, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Learn_Ncube&oldid=116316"