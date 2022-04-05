Difference between revisions of "Learn Ncube"
'''Learn Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP).
Learn Ncube is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
Career
At the time he was Senior Assistant Commissioner, Ncube served as the Officer Commanding Matebeleland South province.[1] In December 2018, Learn Ncube was promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner-general by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[2] In January 2022, Ncube was reassigned by Godwin Matanga to Police Services operations from administration.[3]
