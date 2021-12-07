In July 2018, Learnmore Mufamba was elected to Ward 8 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 2805 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Chikomba RDC with 2805 votes, beating Tendai Mtasa of MDC Alliance with 455 votes and Robert Mudyahoto of ZIPP with 54 votes, . [1]

Events

