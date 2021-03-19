|description= Lebani Sirenje popularly known as Rasta the Artist is a Zimbabwean-born South African artist known for his controversial paintings, which are mostly done at the funerals of celebrities and other well-known figures.

[[File:Lebani “Rasta The Artist” Sirenje.png|thumb|Lebani “Rasta The Artist” Sirenje]] '''Lebani Sirenje''' popularly known as '''Rasta the Artist''' is a [[Zimbabwean]]-born South African artist known for his controversial paintings, which are mostly done at the funerals of celebrities and other well-known figures.

Career

Lebani Sirenje's first celebrity painting was that of Walter Sisulu, who passed on in 2013. He did not get a chance to present the portrait to Sisulu's family so he decided to keep it in his home.[1]

Soliciting for Donations

In February 2021, Rasta sought donations in any form to help him carry on his passion for painting. Lebani Sirenje took to social media to ask Mzansi to help him buy more paint, so that he could continue his artwork. Rasta said that due to the high number of celebrity deaths this year, he had run out of paint and was, therefore, requesting assistance to continue doing his portraits.[2]