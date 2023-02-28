Difference between revisions of "Ledlite"
Ledlite recycle PET into plastic strapping (for bricks, boxes, etc.)
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 1 Greenock, Workington, Harare.
Phone: Denis and Candice - 0774 545206
Email: info@ledlght.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
Recycle PET into plastic strapping.
2020 - ± 800kg