Ledlite recycle PET into plastic strapping (for bricks, boxes, etc.)

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 1 Greenock, Workington, Harare.
Phone: Denis and Candice - 0774 545206
Email: info@ledlght.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

Recycle PET into plastic strapping.

2020 - ± 800kg

