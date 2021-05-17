Difference between revisions of "Lee Ann Bernard"
|
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Lee Ann Bernard''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television personality. She is a news anchor for [[ZBC]]. [[File:Lee_Ann_Bernard.jpg|thumb|right|Lee Ann Bernard]]
|+
'''Lee Ann Bernard''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television personality. She is a news anchor for [[ZBC]]. [[File:Lee_Ann_Bernard.jpg|thumb|right|Lee Ann Bernard]]
==Background==
==Background==
Latest revision as of 10:36, 17 May 2021
Lee Ann Bernard is a Zimbabwean television personality. She is a former news anchor for ZBC.
Background
Lee Ann Bernard was born on 25 December 1986 and her parents are pastors. Her father is a Bishop and her mother is a Pastor. She had three children; Whitney, Corey, and Winnie. At the age of 25, she got married to a pastor in her parent's ministry. Lee Ann Bernard said the marriage was abusive and told a publication that:
To begin with I was in an abusive relationship with the father of my daughter before I got married at the age of 25. I thought getting married would rescue me from the abuse. He was a married man and I couldn’t move on because he controlled every step of my life. So when I met this young gentleman whom I knew from my high school days I thought “This is it.” He was 28 when we got married. A week before our engagement he was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend over a money dispute. I dismissed it as her just being bitter over our upcoming wedding. When you are in love you are often blind to the signs. Just 6 weeks into the marriage he started being verbally abusive and it eventually escalated to physical abuse.
WINCOBRANDS
Lee Ann Bernard and her sister run WINCOBRANDS which is named after Bernard's three children.[1]
Social Media and Contacts
- Twitter: Lee Ann Bernard
- Instagram: leeann_bernard25
Awards
- Winner- SADC Success Awards 2020 Best News Anchor Award[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Lee Ann Bernard on Speaking Out, Letting Go and Finding the Courage to Walk Away, Divas Inc, Published: December 10, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020