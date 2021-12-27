| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

Lee Ann Bernard is a Zimbabwean television personality. She is a former news anchor for ZBC.

Background

Her parents are pastors. Her father is a Bishop and her mother is a Pastor.[1]

Age

Lee Ann Bernard was born on 25 December 1986.[1]

Marriage & Divorce

At the age of 25, she got married to a pastor in her parent's ministry. Lee Ann Bernard said the marriage was abusive and told a publication that:

To begin with I was in an abusive relationship with the father of my daughter before I got married at the age of 25. I thought getting married would rescue me from the abuse. He was a married man and I couldn’t move on because he controlled every step of my life. So when I met this young gentleman whom I knew from my high school days I thought “This is it.” He was 28 when we got married. A week before our engagement he was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend over a money dispute. I dismissed it as her just being bitter over our upcoming wedding. When you are in love you are often blind to the signs. Just 6 weeks into the marriage he started being verbally abusive and it eventually escalated to physical abuse.

Children

She has three children; Whitney, Corey, and Winnie.[1]

Career

ZBC

On 16 May 2021, Lee Ann Bernard announced on Twitter that she had read her last bulletin on on ZBC TV. She did not reveal her next career move or reveal if she was fired or if her contract had expired.[2]

After leaving ZBC, Lee Ann Bernard became the Public Relations Manager and PA in the office of Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to the Americas and Europe, Uebert Angel. On August 23 2021, she announced she was leaving her post as Uebert Angel's Public Relations Manager and PA.

WINCOBRANDS

Lee Ann Bernard and her sister run WINCOBRANDS which is named after Bernard's three children; Whitney, Corey, and Winnie.[1]

Awards

Winner- SADC Success Awards 2020 Best News Anchor Award[1]