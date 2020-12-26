Lee Ann Bernard is a Zimbabwean television personality. She is a news anchor for ZBC.

Lee Ann Bernard

Background

Lee Ann Bernard's parents are pastors. Her father is a Bishop and her mother is a Pastor. She had three children; Whitney, Corey, and Winnie. At the age of 25, she got married to a pastor in her parent's ministry. Lee Ann Bernard said the marriage was abusive and told a publication that:

To begin with I was in an abusive relationship with the father of my daughter before I got married at the age of 25. I thought getting married would rescue me from the abuse. He was a married man and I couldn’t move on because he controlled every step of my life. So when I met this young gentleman whom I knew from my high school days I thought “This is it.” He was 28 when we got married. A week before our engagement he was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend over a money dispute. I dismissed it as her just being bitter over our upcoming wedding. When you are in love you are often blind to the signs. Just 6 weeks into the marriage he started being verbally abusive and it eventually escalated to physical abuse.

WINCOBRANDS

Lee Ann Bernard and her sister run WINCOBRANDS which is named after Bernard's three children.[1]

Awards

Winner- SADC Success Awards 2020 Best News Anchor Award[1]