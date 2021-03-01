Pindula

Lee McHoney

Lee McHoney real name Linda Nyauchi is a Zimbabwean actress and singer known for her role as Mai Noku on Wadiwa Wepa Moyo.

Background

She lost her mother in 2015 to cancer.[1]

Children

Lee McHoney has a daughter.[2][3]

Education

She is a computer engineer by profession.[4]

Career

Acting

In Wadiwa Wepamoyo, McHoney was cast as Mai Noku the wife of Baba Noku played by Ben Mahaka.[5]

Music

McHoney launched her debut album Sana in 2019.[6] She worked with Jah Prayzah as a backing vocalist on the song Chipo from the album Kutonga Kwaro.[1]

Discography

Albums

  • Sana (2019)

Awards

She has two Skyz Metro FM Music Awards.[6] McHoney was nominated for a Star FM Music Award for Best House Act for her song Skoro koro with John Cole.[3]

