|description= Lee McHoney real name Linda Nyauchi is a Zimbabwean actress and singer known for her role as Mai Noku on Wadiwa Wepa Moyo.

|keywords= Lee McHoney real name, Lee McHoney, Lee McHoney biography, Linda Nyauchi, Linda Nyauchi real name, Linda Nyauchi biography, Mai Noku Wadiwa Wepamoyo

|keywords= Lee McHoney real name, Lee McHoney, Lee McHoney biography, Linda Nyauchi, Linda Nyauchi real name, Linda Nyauchi biography, Mai Noku Wadiwa Wepamoyo

Lee McHoney

Lee McHoney real name Linda Nyauchi is a Zimbabwean actress and singer known for her role as Mai Noku on Wadiwa Wepa Moyo.

Background

She lost her mother in 2015 to cancer.[1]

Children

Lee McHoney has a daughter.[2][3]

Education

She is a computer engineer by profession.[4]

Career

Acting

In Wadiwa Wepamoyo, McHoney was cast as Mai Noku the wife of Baba Noku played by Ben Mahaka.[5]

Music

McHoney launched her debut album Sana in 2019.[6] She worked with Jah Prayzah as a backing vocalist on the song Chipo from the album Kutonga Kwaro.[1]

Discography

Albums

Sana (2019)

Awards

She has two Skyz Metro FM Music Awards.[6] McHoney was nominated for a Star FM Music Award for Best House Act for her song Skoro koro with John Cole.[3]