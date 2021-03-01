Difference between revisions of "Lee McHoney"
Lee McHoney real name Linda Nyauchi is a Zimbabwean actress and singer known for her role as Mai Noku on Wadiwa Wepa Moyo.
Background
She lost her mother in 2015 to cancer.[1]
Children
Lee McHoney has a daughter.[2][3]
Education
She is a computer engineer by profession.[4]
Career
Acting
In Wadiwa Wepamoyo, McHoney was cast as Mai Noku the wife of Baba Noku played by Ben Mahaka.[5]
Music
McHoney launched her debut album Sana in 2019.[6] She worked with Jah Prayzah as a backing vocalist on the song Chipo from the album Kutonga Kwaro.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Sana (2019)
Awards
She has two Skyz Metro FM Music Awards.[6] McHoney was nominated for a Star FM Music Award for Best House Act for her song Skoro koro with John Cole.[3]
