Difference between revisions of "Leeroy Mavunga"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|−
|−
'''Leeroy Mavunga''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] for [[Yadah FC]] as a midfielder. He has also featured for Zimbabwe men's senior football team, the [[Zimbabwe National Football Team| Warriors]]
'''Leeroy Mavunga''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] for [[Yadah FC]] as a midfielder. He has also featured for Zimbabwe men's senior football team, the [[Zimbabwe National Football Team| Warriors]]
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Mavunga was born on the 6th of December 1998. <ref name= FT>
|+
Mavunga was born on the 6th of December 1998. <ref name=FT>http://www.football-talents.co.uk/Leeroy_Mavunga-3_7-323733-2.html Fussball TalentsFootball Talents24 June 2017</ref> After sensational for his club, Yadah FC, Mavunga was called up to the national team while he was only aged 18, for regional tournament the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.<ref name=NewsDay>https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/06/24/yadah-fc-star-off-benfica/ Yadah FC star off to BenficaNewsDay24 June 2017</ref>
==Trials at Portuguese champions Benfica==
==Trials at Portuguese champions Benfica==
|−
After impressing in the local Premiership, Mavunga attracted the attention of Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica and was invited for trials at the club. <ref name= NewsDay/> However, he had to postpone his departure for Portugal, as he had been called up to the men's senior national team and needed to play in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.<ref name= NewsDay/>
|+
After impressing in the local Premiership, Mavunga attracted the attention of Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica and was invited for trials at the club. <ref name=NewsDay/> However, he had to postpone his departure for Portugal, as he had been called up to the men's senior national team and needed to play in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.<ref name=NewsDay/>
|+
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Leeroy Mavunga ,
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords= Wikipedia Leeroy Mavunga, Zimbabwean footballer
|+
|keywords=Wikipedia Leeroy Mavunga, Zimbabwean footballer
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 07:18, 1 September 2020
|Leeroy Mavunga
Leeroy Mavunga
|Born
|December 6, 1998
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Yadah FC
Leeroy Mavunga is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for Yadah FC as a midfielder. He has also featured for Zimbabwe men's senior football team, the Warriors
Background
Mavunga was born on the 6th of December 1998. [1] After sensational performances for his club, Yadah FC, Mavunga was called up to the national team while he was only aged 18, for regional tournament the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.[2]
Trials at Portuguese champions Benfica
After impressing in the local Premiership, Mavunga attracted the attention of Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica and was invited for trials at the club. [2] However, he had to postpone his departure for Portugal, as he had been called up to the men's senior national team and needed to play in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.[2]
References
- ↑ Fussball Talents, Football Talents, Accessed: 24 June 2017
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Henry Mhara, Yadah FC star off to Benfica, NewsDay, Accessd:24 June 2017