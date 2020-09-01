|description= Leeroy Mavunga is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for Yadah FC as a midfielder. He has also featured for the warriors.

'''Leeroy Mavunga''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] for [[Yadah FC]] as a midfielder. He has also featured for Zimbabwe men's senior football team, the [[Zimbabwe National Football Team| Warriors]]

Background

Mavunga was born on the 6th of December 1998. [1] After sensational performances for his club, Yadah FC, Mavunga was called up to the national team while he was only aged 18, for regional tournament the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.[2]

Trials at Portuguese champions Benfica

After impressing in the local Premiership, Mavunga attracted the attention of Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica and was invited for trials at the club. [2] However, he had to postpone his departure for Portugal, as he had been called up to the men's senior national team and needed to play in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.[2]



