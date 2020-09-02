Difference between revisions of "Leeroy Mavunga"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
m (→Career)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = <!--Leeroy Mavunga -->
| birth_name = <!--Leeroy Mavunga -->
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |1998|12|06}} <!-- {{birth date |YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 23:
|Line 23:
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| monuments =
| monuments =
|−
| residence =
|+
| residence =
|−
| nationality = [[
|+
| nationality = [[]]
| other_names =
| other_names =
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
|Line 34:
|Line 34:
*Footballer.
*Footballer.
}}
}}
|−
| years_active =
|+
| years_active =
| era =
| era =
|−
| employer = [[
|+
| employer = [[]]
| organization =
| organization =
| agent =
| agent =
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|−
'''Leeroy Mavunga''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] for [[
|+
|+
'''Leeroy Mavunga''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] for [[]] as a midfielder. He has also featured for Zimbabwe men's senior football team, the [[Zimbabwe National Football Team| Warriors]]
==Background==
==Background==
Mavunga was born on the 6th of December 1998. <ref name=FT>[http://www.football-talents.co.uk/Leeroy_Mavunga-3_7-323733-2.html Fussball Talents], ''Football Talents, Accessed: 24 June 2017''</ref> After sensational performances for his club, Yadah FC, Mavunga was called up to the national team while he was only aged 18, for regional tournament the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.<ref name=NewsDay>Henry Mhara, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/06/24/yadah-fc-star-off-benfica/ Yadah FC star off to Benfica], ''NewsDay, Accessd:24 June 2017''</ref>
Mavunga was born on the 6th of December 1998. <ref name=FT>[http://www.football-talents.co.uk/Leeroy_Mavunga-3_7-323733-2.html Fussball Talents], ''Football Talents, Accessed: 24 June 2017''</ref> After sensational performances for his club, Yadah FC, Mavunga was called up to the national team while he was only aged 18, for regional tournament the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.<ref name=NewsDay>Henry Mhara, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/06/24/yadah-fc-star-off-benfica/ Yadah FC star off to Benfica], ''NewsDay, Accessd:24 June 2017''</ref>
|+
|+
|+
==Trials at Portuguese champions Benfica==
==Trials at Portuguese champions Benfica==
After impressing in the local Premiership, Mavunga attracted the attention of Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica and was invited for trials at the club. <ref name=NewsDay/> However, he had to postpone his departure for Portugal, as he had been called up to the men's senior national team and needed to play in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.<ref name=NewsDay/>
After impressing in the local Premiership, Mavunga attracted the attention of Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica and was invited for trials at the club. <ref name=NewsDay/> However, he had to postpone his departure for Portugal, as he had been called up to the men's senior national team and needed to play in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.<ref name=NewsDay/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Line 94:
|Line 104:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=Leeroy Mavunga Biography, Zimbabwean Footballer
|+
|title=Leeroy MavungaBiography, Zimbabwean Footballer
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords= Leeroy Mavunga, Zimbabwean footballer, Yadah FC
|−
|description=Leeroy Mavunga is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for
|+
|description=Leeroy Mavunga is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for as a midfielder. He has also featured for the warriors.
|image=Leeroy-Mavunga.jpg
|image=Leeroy-Mavunga.jpg
|image_alt=Leeroy Mavunga
|image_alt=Leeroy Mavunga
Latest revision as of 14:53, 2 September 2020
|Leeroy Mavunga
Leeroy Mavunga
|Born
|December 6, 1998
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Years active
|2016 to Present
|Employer
|CAPS United Football Club
Leeroy Mavunga is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for CAPS United Football Club as a midfielder. He has also featured for Zimbabwe men's senior football team, the Warriors and former Yadah FC player.
Background
Mavunga was born on the 6th of December 1998. [1] After sensational performances for his club, Yadah FC, Mavunga was called up to the national team while he was only aged 18, for regional tournament the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.[2]
Career
Leeroy started playing football at the age of 17 years in 2016 for Yadah FC. In that same year he made a breakthrough, he saw himself being called for national duty for the U17 and U20 teams. His stock started rising and he was called up to play for the U23 and the senior national team, the Warriors. He had his best moments playing for Yadah FC from 2016 up to 2019 when he signed for Harare giants, CAPS United Football Club in 2020. The big move did not go as expected after the season could not kick off after being affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Trials at Portuguese champions Benfica
After impressing in the local Premiership, Mavunga attracted the attention of Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica and was invited for trials at the club. [2] However, he had to postpone his departure for Portugal, as he had been called up to the men's senior national team and needed to play in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) tournament.[2]
Awards
- ZIFA Northern Region Division One best player and title winner (2016)
- Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Young Player of the Year (2017)
- Benfica Best Player of the Week and the tournament (Portugal, 2018)
References
- ↑ Fussball Talents, Football Talents, Accessed: 24 June 2017
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Henry Mhara, Yadah FC star off to Benfica, NewsDay, Accessd:24 June 2017