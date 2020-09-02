|description=Leeroy Mavunga is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for CAPS United Football Club as a midfielder. He has also featured for the warriors.

Leeroy started playing football at the age of 17 years in 2016 for Yadah FC. In that same year he made a breakthrough, he saw himself being called for national duty for the U17 and U20 teams. His stock started rising and he was called up to play for the U23 and the senior national team, the [[Warriors]]. He had his best moments playing for Yadah FC from 2016 up to 2019 when he signed for Harare giants, [[CAPS United Football Club]] in 2020. The big move did not go as expected after the season could not kick off after being affected by the [[Coronavirus]] pandemic.

Background

Career

Trials at Portuguese champions Benfica

Awards

ZIFA Northern Region Division One best player and title winner (2016)

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Young Player of the Year (2017)

Benfica Best Player of the Week and the tournament (Portugal, 2018)



