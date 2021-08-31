Difference between revisions of "Lemmy Kajoba"
Latest revision as of 08:23, 31 August 2021
Lemmy Kajoba is the Inspector General of Police in Zambia. He was appointed to the post on 29 August 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema.
Career
Inspector General Lemmy Kajoba was recalled by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021 to replace Kakoma Kanganja. Kajoba had been retired by Edgar Lungu's administration.
Kajoba served as Muchinga Province Police Commissioner.[1] Lemmy Kajoba also served as Lusaka Province Commissioner.[2]
- ↑ Chris Phiri, Cop Arrested for Defiling School in Chinsali, Zambia Reports, Published: January 28, 2013, Retrieved: August 30, 2021
- ↑ KELVIN KACHINGWE, Nkwazi Theatre to â€˜live with enemyâ€™, Zambia Daily Mail, Published: September 28, 2014, Retrieved: August 30, 2021