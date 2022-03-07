In July 2018, Lencio Kafungura was elected to Ward 4 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1634 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Guruve RDC with 1634 votes, beating Wonder Francis Kudyahakudadirwe of MDC Alliance with 184 votes and Tinashe Moyana of PRC with 24 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

