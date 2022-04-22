Difference between revisions of "Leo Magozz"
|Leo Magozz
|Born
|Tavonga Leo Magombedze
|Known for
|Being a musician
|Website
|www
Leo Magozz real name Tavonga Leo Magombedze is a Zimbabwean musician known for his single Fire Emoji featuring Bling4 and Brian Jeck.
Discography
Singles
- Dandaro
- Mugomo ft Tha Bees & Beav City
- Story (2021)
- Before You Go (2021)
- Chamunyurududu
- Kuchengera ft Baba Harare
EPs
- Behind Hearts (2022)