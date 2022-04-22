Leo Magozz real name Tavonga Leo Magombedze is a Zimbabwean musician known for his single Fire Emoji featuring Bling4 and Brian Jeck.

Discography

Singles

Dandaro

Mugomo ft Tha Bees & Beav City

ft Tha Bees & Beav City Story (2021)

(2021) Before You Go (2021)

(2021) Chamunyurududu

Kuchengera ft Baba Harare

EPs

Behind Hearts (2022)

Videos

Leo Magoz - Before You Go (Directed by Leoy V)

Leo Magozz x Tha Bees x Beav City - Mugomo Official Video

Leo Magozz Feat Baba Harare - Kuchengera Official video

Leo Magoz - Story Official Music Video

Leo Magoz - Dandaro Official Music Video