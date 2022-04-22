Pindula

Latest revision as of 19:41, 22 April 2022

Leo Magozz
Leo Magoz Biography
BornTavonga Leo Magombedze
Known forBeing a musician
Websitewww.facebook.com/Leo1Magozz/

Leo Magozz real name Tavonga Leo Magombedze is a Zimbabwean musician known for his single Fire Emoji featuring Bling4 and Brian Jeck.

Discography

Singles

  • Dandaro
  • Mugomo ft Tha Bees & Beav City
  • Story (2021)
  • Before You Go (2021)
  • Chamunyurududu
  • Kuchengera ft Baba Harare

EPs

  • Behind Hearts (2022)

Videos

Leo Magoz - Before You Go (Directed by Leoy V)
Leo Magozz x Tha Bees x Beav City - Mugomo Official Video
Leo Magozz Feat Baba Harare - Kuchengera Official video
Leo Magoz - Story Official Music Video
Leo Magoz - Dandaro Official Music Video

References

