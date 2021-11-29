Leo Mugabe divorced his wife Veronica in 2010 after he was accused of abandoning his financial and parental responsibilities to his family and thus she demanded custody of the children.<ref name="peta">B. Peta, [http://www.iol.co.za/news/africa/mugabe-divorce-reveals-the-rot-at-the-top-1.397210#.VJ8PzDANg Mugabe divorce reveals the rot at the top],''IOL News'', published:20 April 2014,retrieved:27 Dec 2014"</ref>

Leo Mugabe was born on the 29th of November 1959.<ref name="us gvnt">, [http://www.immigration.govt.nz/opsmanual/44868.htm Appendix 5 - List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe], ''US Immigration Department'', Published: 30 Jul 2012, Retrieved: 30 Apr 2015</ref> He is son to the late national heroine and ZANU-PF party central committee member [[Sabina Mugabe]]. His mother Sabina Mugabe was sister to [[Robert Mugabe]] thus making him nephew to the former President. Leo Mugabe has a brother, [[Patrick Zhuwao]], who has a different surname due to the latter assuming his father's surname.

Background

Leo Mugabe was born on the 29th of November 1959.[1] He is son to the late national heroine and ZANU-PF party central committee member Sabina Mugabe. His mother Sabina Mugabe was sister to Robert Mugabe thus making him nephew to the former President. Leo Mugabe has a brother, Patrick Zhuwao, who has a different surname due to the latter assuming his father's surname.

Divorce

Leo Mugabe divorced his wife Veronica in 2010 after he was accused of abandoning his financial and parental responsibilities to his family and thus she demanded custody of the children.[2]

Political career

Leo Mugabe was the member of Parliament for Makonde constituency in Mashonaland west province during the period from 2002 to 2007. Whilst in cabinet, he was the chairman of the committee on transport and communications. He was also provincial spokesman for Zanu-PF's Mashonaland West, the president's home province.[2] In 2007, Mugabe campaigned for the senatorial seat in the Mashonaland west province. He won ZANU-PF primary elections for the Makonde senatorial constituency but was told at the last minute that the seat had been reserved for a woman.[3]

Mugabe's Sports Administration Career

Leo Mugabe was chairman of the Zimbabwe's soccer governing body, the Zimbabwe Football Association. He led the country's football body as the president until he was ousted from office due to alleged mismanagement and incompetence. He reigned as the ZIFA chairman from the 1990s to January 2003 when the other executive members passed a vote of no confidence on him.[4] Some media sources claim that he was booted out for misusing a soccer development grant from world soccer body FIFA.[2] Earlier in 2014 when the elections to elect a new ZIFA executive was held, Mugabe made attempts to come-back into the football administration arena but his bid flopped when he failed to get nominations.

Business Interests

Leo Mugabe is said to have interests in the telecoms company Telecel Zimbabwe. In 2014, he was said to have launched a claim of 10% stake in the company which was however disputed by the other parties in the company.[5] He also has interests in different local companies by virtue of his shareholding and these include; mobile telecommunications provider Telecel Zimbabwe; engineering giants Stewarts & Lloyds and Integrated Engineering Group; steel dealer Baldwins Steel; and investment firm Themiso Holdings.[2] Besides shareholding in different companies, he also owns commercial farming ventures in the Makonde area. He was in fact accused of owning more than one farm and this was said to be against his uncle Robert Mugabe’s one man one farm policy which he implemented during the land reform program from 2000.[2]

Scandals / Controversies

Wife

In 2014, Mugabe was caught up in a dispute with his wife. He was accused of abandoning his financial and parental responsibilities and is seeking custody of the children. The wife complained that their marriage has irretrievably broken down because Leo had denied her love, respect, affection, companionship and friendship that is expected between wife and husband.[6]

Church Leaders

Earlier in 2014, Leo Mugabe took a swipe at controversial church leaders Emmanuel Makandiwa of United Family International Church and Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy who are famed for fabulous miracles insinuating they failed his aunt Bridgette Mugabe, despite their widely acclaimed “powers”.[7]

Flour Exports

In 2005 at the height of shortage of basic commodities in Zimbabwe, Leo Mugabe was arrested on suspicion of illegally exporting flour to Mozambique. The foreign media houses reported that he allegedly exported 30 tonnes of flour to Mozambique violating strict controls on trade in basic foodstuffs.[8]

Hwange Coal Gasification Company

In June 2013, Leo Mugabe was also accused of having unilaterally taken over buildings in Harare where offices of a Chinese firm, Hwange Coal Gasification Company, were located. [9]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Leo Mugabe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Leo Mugabe is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is listed as receiving US$100,885.00. [10]

Videos

Leo Mugabe speaks at the funeral of his uncle, Robert Mugabe:

Trivia

