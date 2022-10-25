Difference between revisions of "Leon Chiwome"
Leon Chiwome is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s.
Background
Chiwome was born in Brighton, England, on 10 January 2006 to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.