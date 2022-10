He is eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

Chiwome competed in athletics during his school days, often racing over sprint distances, while he also competed at the long jump.<ref name="Soccer24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/10/24/zim-prospect-named-in-england-squad-for-euro-u17s-qualifiers/ Zim prospect named in England squad for Euro U17s qualifiers], Published: 24 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>

Chiwome was in October named in England's under-17s squad to play at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.

Chiwome was only with Wimbledon for a little over six months after impressing whilst playing for the Sussex Schools FA team.

He arrived from AFC Wimbledon in the summer and was in September 2022 named one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League.<ref name="The Guardian">[https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/sep/27/next-generation-2022-20-of-the-best-talents-at-premier-league-clubs Next Generation 2022: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs], Published: 27 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>

Chiwome plays as a forward for the Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18 team, a club based in Birmingham.<ref name="NewZimbabwe.com">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/leon-chiwome-wolves-wonderkid-named-among-best-talents-in-the-premier-league/ Leon Chiwome: Wolves wonderkid named among ‘best talents’ in the Premier League], Published: 28 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>

Leon Chiwome is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s.

Background

Chiwome was born in Brighton, England, on 10 January 2006 to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.

Career

Chiwome plays as a forward for the Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18 team, a club based in Birmingham.[1]

He arrived from AFC Wimbledon in the summer and was in September 2022 named one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League.[2]

Chiwome was only with Wimbledon for a little over six months after impressing whilst playing for the Sussex Schools FA team.

International Career

Chiwome was in October named in England's under-17s squad to play at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.

Trivia

Chiwome competed in athletics during his school days, often racing over sprint distances, while he also competed at the long jump.[3]

He is eligible to play for Zimbabwe.