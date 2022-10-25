Difference between revisions of "Leon Chiwome"
Leon Chiwome is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s.
Background
Chiwome was born in Brighton, England, on 10 January 2006 to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.
Career
Chiwome plays as a forward for the Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18 team, a club based in Birmingham.[1]
He arrived from AFC Wimbledon in the summer and was in September 2022 named one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League.[2]
Chiwome was only with Wimbledon for a little over six months after impressing whilst playing for the Sussex Schools FA team.
International Career
Chiwome was in October named in England's under-17s squad to play at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.
Trivia
Chiwome competed in athletics during his school days, often racing over sprint distances, while he also competed at the long jump.[3]
He is eligible to play for Zimbabwe.
