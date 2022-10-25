Pindula

Chiwome plays as a forward for the Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18 team, a club based in Birmingham.<ref name="NewZimbabwe.com">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/leon-chiwome-wolves-wonderkid-named-among-best-talents-in-the-premier-league/ Leon Chiwome: Wolves wonderkid named among ‘best talents’ in the Premier League], Published: 28 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>
He arrived from AFC Wimbledon in the summer and was in September 2022 named one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League.<ref name="The Guardian">[https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/sep/27/next-generation-2022-20-of-the-best-talents-at-premier-league-clubs Next Generation 2022: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs], Published: 27 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>
Chiwome was only with Wimbledon for a little over six months after impressing whilst playing for the Sussex Schools FA team.
== International Career ==
Chiwome was in October named in England's under-17s squad to play at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.
== Trivia ==
Chiwome competed in athletics during his school days, often racing over sprint distances, while he also competed at the long jump.<ref name="Soccer24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/10/24/zim-prospect-named-in-england-squad-for-euro-u17s-qualifiers/ Zim prospect named in England squad for Euro U17s qualifiers], Published: 24 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>
He is eligible to play for Zimbabwe.
  
 
== References ==

Leon Chiwome is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s.

Background

Chiwome was born in Brighton, England, on 10 January 2006 to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.

Career

Chiwome plays as a forward for the Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18 team, a club based in Birmingham.[1]

He arrived from AFC Wimbledon in the summer and was in September 2022 named one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League.[2]

Chiwome was only with Wimbledon for a little over six months after impressing whilst playing for the Sussex Schools FA team.

International Career

Chiwome was in October named in England's under-17s squad to play at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.

Trivia

Chiwome competed in athletics during his school days, often racing over sprint distances, while he also competed at the long jump.[3]

He is eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

References

  1. Leon Chiwome: Wolves wonderkid named among ‘best talents’ in the Premier League, Published: 28 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022
  2. Next Generation 2022: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs, Published: 27 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022
  3. Zim prospect named in England squad for Euro U17s qualifiers, Published: 24 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022
