Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Leon Chiwome"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Leon Chiwome''' is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s.
+
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  =
 +
| name              = Leon Chiwome
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              =
 +
[[File:Leon Chiwome.jpeg|thumb]]
 +
| image_size        =  250px
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        = 
 +
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age|2006|01|20}} 
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  = 
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        = British
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
*Footballer
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          =
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =
 +
| partner            = 
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
'''Leon Chiwome''' is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s.<ref name="Leon Chiwome">[https://www.transfermarkt.com/leon-chiwome/profil/spieler/1043634 transfermarkt], Published: No Date was given, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>
  
 
== Background ==
 
== Background ==

Latest revision as of 13:08, 25 October 2022

Leon Chiwome
Leon Chiwome.jpeg
Born (2006-01-20) January 20, 2006 (age 16)
NationalityBritish
Occupation
  • Footballer

Leon Chiwome is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s.[1]

Background

Chiwome was born in Brighton, England, on 10 January 2006 to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.

Career

Chiwome plays as a forward for the Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18 team, a club based in Birmingham.[2]

He arrived from AFC Wimbledon in the summer and was in September 2022 named one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League.[3]

Chiwome was only with Wimbledon for a little over six months after impressing whilst playing for the Sussex Schools FA team.

International Career

Chiwome was in October 2022 named in England's under-17s squad to play at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.

He is eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

Trivia

Chiwome competed in athletics during his school days, often racing over sprint distances, while he also competed at the long jump.[4]

References

  1. transfermarkt, Published: No Date was given, Retrieved: 25 October 2022
  2. Leon Chiwome: Wolves wonderkid named among ‘best talents’ in the Premier League, Published: 28 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022
  3. Next Generation 2022: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs, Published: 27 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022
  4. Zim prospect named in England squad for Euro U17s qualifiers, Published: 24 September 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Leon_Chiwome&oldid=121002"