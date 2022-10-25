'''Leon Chiwome''' is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s. <ref name="Leon Chiwome">[https://www.transfermarkt.com/leon-chiwome/profil/spieler/1043634 transfermarkt], Published: No Date was given, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| religion = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

'''Leon Chiwome''' is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s.

Leon Chiwome is a United Kingdom-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s.[1]

Background

Chiwome was born in Brighton, England, on 10 January 2006 to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.

Career

Chiwome plays as a forward for the Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18 team, a club based in Birmingham.[2]

He arrived from AFC Wimbledon in the summer and was in September 2022 named one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League.[3]

Chiwome was only with Wimbledon for a little over six months after impressing whilst playing for the Sussex Schools FA team.

International Career

Chiwome was in October 2022 named in England's under-17s squad to play at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.

He is eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

Trivia

Chiwome competed in athletics during his school days, often racing over sprint distances, while he also competed at the long jump.[4]